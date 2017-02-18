10 Die of Drug Abuse in 45 Days in Mizoram

At least 10 people – nine males and one female – have died of drug abuse in Mizoram in the past 45 days. With this, the number of people dead due to drug abuse in Mizoram since 1984 has risen to 1,412, according to Mizoram Excise & Narcotics department.

Misuse of Proxyvon/Parvon Spas caused majority of death at 1,167 followed by heroin at 153, while 92 died due to misuse of multiple drugs. The department’s record said that out of the 10 people who died of drug abuse this year, 8 died of heroin abuse and the other two of misuse of different drugs.

Misuse of different drugs like Alprazolam, cough syrup, Cataspa, Respira D, Diazepam, Notrosun, Peptica and Corazempam became rampant in Mizoram since 2013. So far, 70 people have died due to misuse of these drugs in a period between 2013 and 2017.

The department said at least 59 people comprising 50 males and 9 females died of drugs abuse in 2016 and heroin caused majority of death at 35; two people died due to misuse of Proxyvon/Parvon Spas and 21 died due to misuse of multiple drugs.

According to R. Lalngheta, convener of Supply Reduction Service (SRS), the anti-drug squad constituted by central committee of Young Mizo Association, heroin has recently become rampant in Mizoram due to ban on Proxyvon and Parvon Spas, which were earlier used largely for intoxication. He said after the relaxation of liquor and opening of wine shop in Mizoram, three localities or villages- Rangvamual, Phunchawng and Tuirial, dubiously known as the sale centre of liquor resorted to selling drugs. Reports also said beer smugglers from Myanmar have now started to smuggle heroin, he added.

SRS has been launching massive campaign to combat drugs abuse in Mizoram since 2015 and has seized drugs worth over Rs 10.6 crore till date.

