10 Year Old Gangraped Twice by Juveniles in Khasi Hills

A 10 year old girl was allegedly gang raped by seven assailants who have all been arrested even as investigation into the role that they played in the sordid affair is currently under investigation.

This case of alleged gangrape which is the fifth one to have been reported in Meghalaya in the month of January 2017 had reportedly occurred at the remote village of Mawten in South West Khasi Hills district.

According to an FIR filed with the district police, the victim was gang-raped twice by the accused juveniles before Christmas and on January 13, police said. The accused juveniles are of age 11, 14, 15 and 16 and hailing from the same village (Mawten).

A case under section 376 (g) of IPC and section 3 (a)/4 of the POCSO Act was registered against them. All the juveniles were detained and sent to juvenile home (boys) in the state capital. Meanwhile investigation into the case has started.

Other cases which had been reported in the state include the ones which had reportedly happened at Mawryngkneng in East Khasi Hills district and West Garo Hills district.

-Meghalaya Times