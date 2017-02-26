’132 Kv Aalo-Pasighat Tower Line Likely to Commission’

Chairman, State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) Raghunath Prasad Singh along with Secretary Rakesh Kumar conducted an extensive tour to Pasighat in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

While coming to Pasighat from Aalo via Pangin, the duo also visited switchyard of 132/33 Kv at Dura Korong on Friday. It is worth to mention here that Arunachal Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Commission is responsible for administration and regulation of the electricity and power industry and determine the tariff, transmission and wheeling of electricity/distribution, safety standards, technical standards, environmental laws and development of the industry.

Later this evening, Chairman Singh held an interactive cum consultative meeting with the Deputy Commissioner Tamio Tatak and engineers of the circle in the DC’s office chamber. While informing that 132 Kv Aalo-Pasighat tower line is likely to commission soon fulfilling the long pending demand of the people, Singh said, inspection and control of ground systems were necessary for safety and regulatory reasons, and to increase management efficiency. To achieve the objective, experts/inspectors are going to carryout necessary inspection for technical clearance as it would be essential and optimal for the success of the project before going to charge, said Singh adding that it would ensure sustainability and reduce the risk of accidents in energy infrastructures.

Secretary Rakesh Kumar briefed on three orders/notifications like i) Electricity Supply Code (ESC), ii) Standard of Performance (SoP) and Consumer Grievances and Redressal Forum (CG & RF) and stressed for effective implementation with the help of district administration.

DC Tamiyo Tatak added that illegal tapping of power is threat to public safety and cause of shortage of power and deprive legitimate users of the power they need. Most people do not take enough care about using electricity connections. Unauthorized tapping of power for any purpose is supposed to be a punishable offence, but it keeps happening. Within the law or not, they lead to accidents when the unwary come into contact with live wires. Many seem to be playing with electricity and such a casual attitude keeps leading to nasty accidents. There should be strict control over the use of electricity other than through proper domestic and commercial connections. Tatak also urged the commission to implement lower tariff for rural people so that every poor family, residing in interior villages can enjoy electricity and pay bill timely.

SE (Power) Er. Duyu Tacho while appreciating the Electricity Supply Code (ESC) has said in many areas people do not posses adequate documents to fulfill the criteria to obtain electricity. He appealed the commission to relook on the issue and to make easier procedure so that the department can regularize power connections to such needy innocent consumers.