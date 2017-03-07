19,358 Tourists Visited Arunachal in Last 3 Years: Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said a total number of 19,358 domestic and foreign tourists visited the state in the last three years.

Responding to a question from BJP member Gabriel D Wangsu regarding creation of tourist circuits for Tirap and Longding districts during Question Hour in the state Assembly, Khandu said during 2014 a total number of 6,307 tourists visited the state, while 6,453 visited in 2015 and in 2016, 6,598 tourists visited the state.

In reply to a supplementary question, the Chief Minister said creation of tourist circuits were under the purview of the Union Home Ministry. A tourist circuit encompassing Margherita-Jairampur, Nampong-Manmao-Pangsau Pass had been opened recently in Changlang district, while the Centre was considering opening more routes in Tirap and Longding districts, he said.

“The Centre has introduced new a development scheme, which will be considered for Longding,” he said, adding a proposal for Guwahati-Balemu-Shergaon-Rupa route would be forwarded to the Centre for consideration. BJP MLA Wangling Lowangdong, who is also from Tirap district, said though Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts have immense tourism potential, the state government was not taking up the issue with the Centre.

“When Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir and Nagaland have been encouraging tourism despite being declared as disturbed areas under the Armed Forces Special Power(s) Act, why is the Arunachal Pradesh government taking up the matter with the Centre to promote tourism in these three insurgency affected districts which come under the AFSPA?” he asked. Senior BJP member Japu Deru and Thangwang Wangham also participated in the discussion.

Earlier, the Assembly passed a bill aimed at streamlining the education sector in the state. The Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions (Regulatory Commission) Bill, 2017 which was tabled in the House on Monday by state Education minister Honchun Ngandam, was passed after discussion by the members.

Responding to the suggestions of members, Ngandam said mushrooming of private universities and colleges in the state was a cause of concern and the bill was aimed at regulating the quality of education. “There might be a few loopholes which can be rectified, but the bill has a holistic noble intention,” he said.

The minister said the bill was for setting up of a regulatory commission and regulatory mechanism in the state to ensure appropriate standards for admission, teaching, examination, research and protection of interest of students in private educational institutions. The regulatory commission would not be a stumbling block for investors, he assured.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Tumke Bagra was on Tuesday unanimously elected as Deputy Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly. Only one nomination was filed for the post.

Congratulating Bagra, Speaker T Norbu Thongdok said, “I am lucky to have you as my deputy and am confident that with your vast experience, you will shoulder your responsibilities efficiently.” Bagra, in his reply, said, “I am fortunate to have Thongdok as the Speaker who was my senior during my service tenure.”

The newly elected Deputy Speaker had worked as chief engineer of PHE department and later served as the secretary of the same department before retiring in 2013. Chief Minister Pema Khandu appreciated all the members of the House, including opposition members, for supporting Bagra’s candidature.

This is the second term for Bagra, a BJP MLA representing Aalo West constituency, as Deputy Speaker. He had earlier been elected Deputy Speaker for a short stint on March 22 last year during the Kalikho Pul-led PPA government. However, he had to relinquish the post on July 12 after the Supreme Court reinstated the previous Nabam Tuki government in the state.

