Fri, 27 Jan 2017

2 IAS Officers Working in Northeast Appointed in PMO

January 27
17:17 2017
Two IAS officers working in the Northeast have been appointed in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in New Delhi , an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said on Friday.

The officers, Vijay Kumar Mantri and Aishvarya Singh, are from Assam and Meghalaya, and Sikkim cadres respectively, it added.

Mantri has been appointed as a Deputy Secretary and Singh will work as an Under Secretary, the order said. Mantri, a 2007-batch IAS officer, is a native of Andhra Pradesh, while Singh, a 2008-batch IAS officer, hails from Uttar Pradesh, it added.

Both the officers are currently in their respective cadre States. As per official data, there are five Deputy Secretaries and eight Under Secretaries already working in the PMO.

-PTI

Prime Minister’s Office
