Over two lakh names of bogus voters have been deleted from the Nagaland voters list since 2011, State Chief Electoral Officer (Officiating) M Moa Aier said.

In 2011, the state’s population was around 20 lakh, and the number of voters was as high as 13.38 lakh. “Now the Electoral Roll is less by over two lakh, standing at 11.38 lakhs voters,” he said at a programme on National Voters Day. He, however, said the electoral roll might still not be pure but it is getting purer every year.

-PTI