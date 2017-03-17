Fri, 17 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

2005 Bengaluru Terror Suspect Arrested in Tripura

2005 Bengaluru Terror Suspect Arrested in Tripura
March 17
21:07 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Karnataka Anti Terror Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested a suspect in Tripura having links with the 2005 terror attack at Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science (IIS), police said.

“The Karnataka ATS personnel, with the help of Tripura Police, arrested terror suspect Habib Mia, 37, from Jogendranagar on the outskirts of Agartala,” a senior Tripura Police official told IANS on condition of anonimity.

He said: “He was wanted in connection with the militant attack on IIS at Bengaluru in 2005. He would be presented in a local court here on Saturday to avail transit remand to take Mia to Bengaluru for further action.” A retired Mathematics professor, Munish Chandra Puri, was killed and four others, including a woman, were seriously injured in the IIS attack.

Eyewitness accounts earlier maintained that it was carried out by a lone gunman in Army fatigues, who used an AK-47 rifle and hand grenades. All important cities in southern states were put on high alert in the aftermath of the terror attack. The attack took place in the evening of December 28, 2005 as delegates were attending the 38th annual convention of Operational Research Society of India (ORSI).

-IANS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.