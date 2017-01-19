2019 Parliament Election Our Target: Ex Congress Minister

Former Congress union minister Dipa Das Munshi while attending protest programme in front of the RBI against demonetization in Agartala said forming government in Uttar Pradesh is not the priority of Congress in forming alliance with the Akhilesh government rather it is the Parliament election of 2019.

“If we consider politics as an art of possibility and dependent on people’s wish and wisdom and then obviously a new combination sometime clicks and sometime not but in politics there is no harm coming together to fight a bigger enemy who is not good for the people. So in UP we are fighting a bigger enemy who are not good for the people, we have focused in many issues together and have spoken in the same voice many a time. So this time we have yet to see because it is an art of possibility,” said Munshi.

When reminded about the failure of election alliance between the Congress and CPI=M in West Bengal she expressed that there the issue was different and moreover in Bengal both the Congress and the Left had to fight against the huge money poured in and worked underground in the election process.

She also apprehended that in the upcoming election in various states including UP Congress will have to face a similar challenge of shortage of fund like it had experienced in West Bengal and since post-demonetization the Congress party is suffering due to shortage of fund while its enemy BJP has accumulated huge fund to utilize it during the election.

“Uttar Pradesh we never thought of forming the government but obviously we were trying to do better in the assemble segment so that further for 2019 we can grow up, we can make our party more strengthen,: Munshi disclosed, adding, “If we want to strengthen our party in Uttar Pradesh sometimes you know we have to go little back foot then you have to go front. It has always happened in politics and so I will again say it is an art of possibility.”

