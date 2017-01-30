Tue, 31 Jan 2017

22,000 Court Cases Resolved in a Day in Tripura

January 30
22:34 2017
A record number of around 22,000 court cases were settled in a day in Tripura through a ‘Maha Lok Adalat’, an official said on Monday.

The Maha Lok Adalat was organised in Agartala on Sunday at the instance of Tripura High Court Chief Justice T. Vaiphei. In the day-long process, 21,984 court cases were settled, Tripura State Legal Services Authority’s member-secretary Bipradas Palit told IANS.

“In the 40 temporary courts, 53,843 cases were presented and of these 21,984 were disposed-off. Around Rs 33.94 lakh were collected as penalties and fines.” A large number of cases related to traffic rule violations.

The official said “Lok Adalats” were being organised every month but such a ‘Maha Lok Adalat’ had been held for the first time in Tripura. Palit said that in the lower courts of Tripura 148,275 cases were pending for years.

-IANS

