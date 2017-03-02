29 Crorepati Candidates in 2nd Phase of Manipur Polls

As many as 29 crorepati candidates are in the fray for the second phase of Manipur assembly elections to be held on March 8, says a latest report.

Manipur Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 98 candidates from 13 political parties, including five national parties, four state parties, four unrecognised parties and nine independent candidates who are contesting in the second phase of Manipur assembly elections to be held on March 8, 2017.

According to the report, out of the 98 candidates analysed, 29 are crorepatis. Among party wise crorepati candidates, Delhi-based ADR said that 10 of 22 fielded by INC, 8 of 22 from BJP, one of seven from NPP, five of 11 from Naga Peoples Front, one of four from Manipur National Democratic Front and two Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs one crore.

The average assets per candidate contesting is Rs 1.33 crore, it added. Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 22 INC candidates is Rs 3.11 crore, 22 BJP candidates (Rs 1.29 crore), 7 NPP candidates (Rs 38.02 lakh), 5 LJP candidates (Rs 37.58 lakh), 6 AITC candidates (Rs 6.97 lakh), 11 Naga Peoples Front (Rs 90.37 lakh), 2 CPI candidates (Rs 24.25 lakh) and 9 Independent candidates (Rs 1.40 crore), it added.

The top five richest candidates contesting in the second phase are Alfred Kanngam S Arthur of INC with total assets worth over Rs 36 crore followed by Independent R Haba Pao (Rs 8 crore), Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh of BJP (Rs 6 crore), INC’s Jangamlung Panmei (Rs 5 crore) and Moirangthem Okendro also from INC (Rs 5 crore).

A total of 11 out of the 98 candidates have not declared their PAN details. Eleven candidates have declared total annual income of more than Rs 15 lakh. Kangujam Ranjit Singh of INC has total income of over Rs 34 lakh, while that of Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh has over Rs 25 lakh, the report by the think-tank said.

Besides, out of the 98 candidates analysed, only one has declared criminal cases against himself. On the education details of candidates, the report said that 24 have declared their qualification to be between 5th pass and 12th pass, while 72 having a qualification of graduate and above. One candidate has declared himself as just literate.

A total of 46 candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years, while 52 between 51 and 80 years. In the second phase of Manipur assembly election this year, 4 women candidates are contesting, the report added.

-PTI