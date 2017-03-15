293 Grams Heroin Seized in Mizoram

The anti – Narcotics Squad of Mizoram Excise Narcotics Department and Supply Reduction Service (SRS), the anti-drug squad constituted by the central committee of Young Mizo Association (YMA) seized 293 grams of heroin at two separate location in Aizawl on Tuesday. Three people including a Myanmarese national were arrested in connection with the seizure.

Excise and Narcotic department spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said the anti-narcotic squad on Tuesday seized 63 grams of heroin at Chhinga Veng in Aizawl. The contraband was seized from the possession of one M. Thangi (44), a resident of Zokhawthar in Mizoram-Myanmar border. She was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

In another seizure, SRS, the anti-drug squad constituted by the central committee of YMA also seized 230 grams of heroin at Aizawl Venglai and arrested two persons identified as Lalthianghlima (44) of Tlangkawn Veng, Siaha and Parthangi (52), of Tahan, Myanmar. The two accused were handed over to CID (Narcotics).

-NNN