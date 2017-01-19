Thu, 19 Jan 2017

30 Including 15 School Children Killed in UP Road Accident

January 19
12:03 2017
At least 30 people including 15 school children were killed on Thursday in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district, police said. The school bus was hit by a speeding truck on the Patiali road.

Fog was the main cause of the accideny, an official said. While schools in the state have been closed until Friday 20 due to poor weather conditions, the J.S. Public school to which the bus belonged was open. The bus had more than 60 students.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths. “Anguished by the tragic accident…I share the pain of the bereaved families and condole passing away of young children,” Modi tweeted. “I pray that those injured in the accident in Etah recover at the earliest,” he added.

