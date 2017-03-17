Fri, 17 Mar 2017

4 Border Haats in Mizoram-Myanmar Border Soon

March 17
In order to facilitate border trade with neighbouring nation—Myanmar, four border haats will be established in Mizoram, this was informed by state Commerce and Industries minister H Rohluna on Friday.

Border ‘Haats’ will also improve border balance between the two nations—India and Myanmar.

Replying to a query from Lalrinawma of the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), Rohluna said “Border Haats would be established at Hnahlan, Vaphai, Zote and Pangkhua in Mizoram and on the Myanmar side it will established at Darkhai, Leilet, Fartlang and Thau villages.

“There has been no concrete proposal for establishment of Border Haats along the Mizoram-Bangladesh border,” he stated clearly while replying to a supplementary.

