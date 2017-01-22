4 NSCN-IM Members Held with Explosives in Manipur

Explosives were seized from four NSCN(IM) members who were arrested in Imphal West district during a patrol, police said on Sunday.

Altogether 40 gelatin sticks, 58 detonators, 26 metre of cordtex and 18 air guns were seized from the four near NH-37 and Tamenglong road last night.

During interrogation, they said they had been heading towards Khongsang bazzar in Tamenglong district of Manipur to hand over the explosives to someone, police said.

The explosives recovered were to be used for attacking security personnel deployed along the NH-37 (Imphal-Jiri road) which currently is the lifeline of the state. The four were handed over to Patsoi police station.

-PTI