410 Gram Heroin Seized in Mizoram, Four Held

January 25
22:37 2017
Over 400 grams heroin, worth around Rs 11.5 lakh, was seized from two places in Mizoram and four persons were arrested in this connection, officials said on Wednesday.

State Police’s Special Narcotics Cell officials seized 308 grams of heroin in Aizawl last evening and arrested two persons, including one Myanmarese national.

Excise and Narcotics department officials also seized 102 grams of the drug from Zotlang area in Mizoram-Myanmar border town of Champhai last evening. Two persons from Myanmar were arrested in this connection, officials said.

The four were booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

-PTI

