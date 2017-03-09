49 gm Heroin Seized in Mizoram

Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department officials seized 49 grams of heroin from Champai district near Mizoram-Myanmar border and arrested a person from Myanmar in connection with it, its spokesman said on Thursday.

The contraband is valued at around Rs 1,5 lakh in the local market, he said adding it was seized from Kelkang village last night. A person hailing from Tahan in Myanmar was arrested for smuggling the contraband and booked booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he said.

The man was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Champhai district today and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

-PTI