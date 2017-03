A moderate earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale hit the Indo-Myanmar border region of Manipur at 7.42 a.m. on Saturday.

Tremors were also felt across Assam. A mild tremor measuring 3.5 on Richter Scale was also reported in Manipur`s Chandel district.

However, no loss of life or property has been reported.

Further details are awaited.