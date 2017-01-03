5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northeast India

On Tuesday afternoon, tremors were felt across Northeast India as an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted near the India-Bangladesh border.

The epicentre of the quake was near Ambassa in the Dhalai district of Tripura. Tripura government sources have confirmed that the epicenter in all likelihood is in Longtorai hill range between Ambassa and Kumarghat.

However, no report of damages has been reported till the filing of the story. Besides, the quake was also felt in neighbouring nations—Bangladesh, Northern Myanmar and Bhutan.