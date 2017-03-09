5 from Northeast Receive Nari Shakti Puraskar

Bringing laurels to the region, four noted women personalities and one women organisation have received Nari Shakti puraskar on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The receivers are — Sumitra Hazarika from Assam, Bano Haralu and Zuboni Humtsoe from Nagaland, Ringyuichon Vashum from Manipur and MIZO HMEICHHE INSUIHKHAWM PAWL (M.H.I.P) from Mizoram. President Pranab Mukherjee has conferred this prestigious award.



Sumitra Hazarika

Sumitra Hazarika, is an international medal winning athlete and President of Mission for Integration, Gender Equalization, Harmony and Fight against Threat (MIGHT). While speaking to reporter after receiving award she said, “It is a proud moment to have received the coveted award which would definitely inspire and motivate me to further the cause of women’s empowerment in the days ahead.”



Zuboni Humtsoe

Zuboni Humtsoe, heads the indigenous fashion label ‘Precious Me Love’. Recalling her journey, she said, “After graduating from Delhi University I did not want to return home to Nagaland because of the lack of opportunities. However, I had to do it when my father suffered a massive stroke and our family was going through a very hard time. Being a creative person and a dreamer I did not want a government job but watching my ailing father suffer broke my heart and that’s when I vowed to work really hard and make my own destiny.”



Bano Haralu

Bano Haralu is a noted journalist who has two decades of work experience with both state and private broadcast media, namely Doordarshan and New Delhi Television. She has set up the Nagaland Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation Trust and coordinated various surveys to determine the status of wildlife in the state for the forest department.



Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl

Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) is Mizoram’s apex women body is struggling for gender equality in a strict patriarchal society. “Our struggle for gender equality in the male-dominated Mizo society during the last 41 years has witnessed significant achievements. However, we still have many miles to go to achieve our ultimate goal,” said former MHIP president B. Sangkhumi.



Ringyuichon Vashum

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion President Pranab Mukherjee pointed, “Gender biases have no place in modern India where inclusive development is a key objective.”

Notably, Nari Shakti Puraskar is instituted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 1999 to recognise women who have made a lasting contribution to women’s empowerment.