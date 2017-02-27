55 Elderly Parents File Cases against their Earning Children in Tripura

The number of cases filed by elderly parents against their earning children for not taking care of their maintenance is increasing in Tripura.

“Aged parents filed 55 cases in various courts in Tripura in the recent past, against their earning children, demanding maintenance costs,” informed Tripura Law and Education minister Tapan Chakraborty.

He further revealed that most of the children against whom their parents filed cases are government employees.

“Under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, at least 1,907 cases were filed by women in various local courts in Tripura in the past three years,” he stated.

Opposition Congress MLA Ratan Lal Nath alleged crimes against women are increasing in Tripura.

In this regard, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar said, “Tripura government has already set up seven all-women police stations, and four more all-women police stations would be set up soon to deal with the crimes against women.”

Sarkar added that besides recruiting additional women police personnel and setting up of all-women police stations, the state government has taken a series of steps to check crime against women.