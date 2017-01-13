At least 562 people were infected with Dengue in Mizoram during 2016, Health Department’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) state nodal officer Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma said on Thursday.

Lalmalsawma said that none of the Dengue-infected patients died and all of them were already cured. The first two cases of Dengue were identified in February last year and both persons were infected while being outside the state, he said, however, adding the rest of the people were infected locally.

Aizawl district had the largest number of Dengue infections at 503 during the period, followed by Assam border Kolasib district at 45 and Myanmar border Champhai district at eight cases. Tripura border Mamit district had three cases, south Mizoram’s Lunglei district and central district of Serchhip had one case had two cases and one case respectively.

-PTI