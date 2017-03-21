58 Soldiers Died in Natural Calamities in Three Years

Between 2014 and 2016, 58 soldiers died in natural calamities, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said 12 soldiers died in 2014 and one was injured. In 2015, 24 soldiers died and six were injured while 22 soldiers died the next year.

The minister did not say if avalanches killed the soldiers but told the house that soldiers inducted into high altitude regions were given adequate training in mountain craft, ice craft and survival in glaciated terrain to cope with any eventuality like avalanches.

This year, in January, at least 15 soldiers were killed after two avalanches hit a military post and a patrol along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

