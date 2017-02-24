Fri, 24 Feb 2017

9 Passport Seva Kendras in Assam on the Cards

9 Passport Seva Kendras in Assam on the Cards
February 24
2017
Nine new Passport Seva Kendras would be set up in Assam soon, this was announced by Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh.
V K Singh has informed this during a discussion with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

On request from Sonowal, Singh assured him that the External Affairs Ministry will set up Passport Seva Kendras at Dibrugarh, Silchar, Tezpur, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Lakhimpur, Nagaon and Diphu soon.

“External Affairs Ministry will extend all required support to maximise the presence of PSKs in Assam and accordingly such centres will be opened at District Head Post Offices initially,” Singh stated, adding, “Besides, MEA personnel, such centres will be manned by staff of the Postal department with technical support from TCS.”

Keeping in view of the hardship faced by the people of Northeast while availing visas for travelling abroad, Sonowal requested the Union Minister to take measures for setting up of consulates in Assam.

The duo also discussed about the potential of Assam to be the gateway to South-East Asia and strategies to implement the Act East Policy to promote economic cooperation, cultural ties and develop strategic relationship with neighbouring nations.

Meanwhile, Assam CM offered to host the next Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Assam to showcase the state and give a fillip to its initiatives to promote the region in global arena.

