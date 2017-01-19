A Platform to Help Students Preparing for NEET & CBSE Board Exam

A platfrom by alumni of Harvard, IIT, IIM & AIM-Manila

60 million students lack access to great teachers & courseware

India has lot of students, but not enough teachers. There are 60 million students in higher secondary (Class 9th – Class 12th) grades. At higher secondary level, the pupil-teacher ratio is highest and training level is the lowest indicating the supply side problem ‘shortage of quality teachers’. As a result students loose motivation to perform better. Many students prepare for Medical Entrance Examinations and they are lack access to great teachers & courseware.

60 million students need access to good teachers in a language they know and at a price they can pay.

How Can Students Learn Better through NEETPREP & LEARNER?

The idea is towards democratizing the access to education by improving the capacity utilization of great teachers and making their teaching accessible to everyone by leveraging technology.

Learning outcomes for students can be improved in 3 ways:

Students get to learn from great teachers

Top undergraduate students (IITians, AIIMS Students & other students from top colleges) teach and provide guidance to current students

A technologically advanced assessment system to measure performance for all the students in tandem with doubt resolution system

Our Key Programs:

(1) NeetPrep (www.neetprep.com): For Medical Entrance Exam- Offers Affordable 1 Year & 2 Year Course in tandem with Revision Courses for NEET. The course is being designed and created by top faculty in Delhi- NCR in tandem with toppers of AIIMS.

(2) Learner (www.learner.in): India’s 1st student-to-student learning platfrom for higher secondary students (Class 9th to Class 12th) where only IITians & toppers teach.

NeetPrep Platform for Medical Entrance Exam (www.neetprep.com):

About NEETprep.com:

NEETprep (A platfrom by GoodEd Technologies) offers 1 Year & 2 Year Online course for NEET & AIPMT (Medical Entrance Exams) as well as crash courses. The idea is to make medical coaching affordable to every aspirant and provide top class full stack learning solution even to the remotest child. Every student gets a personal account where lectures from top faculty and quiz are uploaded. The lectures and the quiz can be accessed anytime till the exam. Platform also allows students to ask doubts from the faculty and one another. Students, who lack access to Internet connection, can get the course in USB & SD Cards. Currently Revision course for NEET 2017 is also available for the students on www.neetprep.com

About NEETprep Mobile App:

NEETprep mobile App (Android Version) is for all the students preparing for NEET Exam. Students can revise full NEET syllabus using this mobile app. Students get video lectures, Quiz, Tests and Doubt Resolution Service. The idea is to provide opportunity to all the students to learn from the best, revise complete syllabus on NEETprep App.

Students can download the NEETprep App from Google Playstore:https://goo.gl/QewcLV

About Learner Platform (www.learner.in):

Learner (A Platform by GoodEd Technologies) is India’s first & largest student-to-student learning platform. The idea is to significantly transform the access to education that any child has in class 9th to 12th. Nothing could be better than IITians, AIIMS students and other students from top colleges guiding and teaching current school students. Learner is an effective and result oriented academic program for students that builds conceptual understanding with thinking skills in tandem with problem solving nerve in students. The idea is that no child should left behind for lack of great teachers, good course, counseling and doubt resolution. Students can get the full course for every subject from Class 9th to Class 12th created by IITians, AIIMS students & toppers.

Students can access the full course through web-www.learner.in

Students can also download the mobile app (Android):https://goo.gl/zCDUF0

So what is there for students?

Solving the Problem: Reaching the Unreached

A curated platform with 100+ renowned expert faculty in NCR (through reference of top teachers & toppers) having combined teaching experience of more than 500 years and 150+ top undergraduate students across IITs, AIIMS, BITS, Delhi University & other top colleges.

Full stack learning solution at low cost

Largest network of teachers and largest community of learners

A platform to learn and revise from India’s best faculty

About The Founding Team

GoodEd Technologies (www.goedtech.com), a company founded by Harvard, IIT, IIM & AIM- Manila alumni is on a mission to build a very large verifiable network of teachers and make their teaching available to every student by leveraging technology. The idea is to significantly transform the access to education that any child has in class 9th to 12th. GoodEd Technologies has a strong team with global experiences and highest level of professional competence and integrity. We offer micro courses for students in class 9th to 12th and full courses for test prep, e.g. NEET, IIT-JEE & Board Exams. The vision is to empower each great knowledge provider and make their teaching available to every student in every stream by leveraging technology.