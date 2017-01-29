Sun, 29 Jan 2017

AAPSU Accuses Centre of Making Arunachal a ‘Testing Laboratory’ for Governors

January 29
10:55 2017
The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has urged the BJP government for a thorough probe against tainted governor V Shanmuganathan and award exemplary punishment, if charges against him are proved.

The apex students’ body of the state also warned the Centre against making Arunachal Pradesh, a ‘testing laboratory’ for governors. “AAPSU will not tolerate such whims of the Centre anymore. We request that the Centre take Arunachal Pradesh seriously and appoint a regular governor for the state,” it said in a statement opn Saturday.

“The Centre has been sending one incompetent governor after another, within the span of a calendar year, to the border state, ever since the BJP came to power. These incompetent governors not only abused the Raj Bhawan but also made a mockery of their constitutional post. While one was severely reprimanded by the Supreme Court for his constitutional faux pas, the present caretaker governor in question has landed himself in a controversy that is unbecoming of a person holding such a high post.

“The Centre should appoint governors to a sensitive border state like ours without political considerations. A person with high moral values and vast experience of the region and the local populace should be accorded priority, instead of sending random persons with affiliation to religious groups,” it added.

-the Dawnlit Post

