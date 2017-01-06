Fri, 06 Jan 2017

Abhinav Bindra, Prakash Padukone in 9-Member Govt Panel for National Sports Code

Abhinav Bindra, Prakash Padukone in 9-Member Govt Panel for National Sports Code
January 06
10:25 2017
Former Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, legendary Prakash Padukone are a part of the nine-member government panel formed to make recommendations for bringing out a comprehensive National Sports Development Code across all disciplines.

The committee will be headed by Sports Secretary Injeti Srinivas will study issues related to sports governance including court judgements and best international practices. The other notable sportsperson in the committee is India’s lone world championship medallist athlete Anju Bobby George.

International hockey federation (FIH) president Narinder Batra, gymnast Dipa Karmakar’s coach Bishweshwar Nandi, lawyer Nandan Kamath and sports journalist Vijay Lokapally are also a part of the committee. The joint secretary sports (MYAS) is the ninth member.

A PIB release states: “The Government has decided to constitute the Committee to study the existing sports governance frame work, issues relating to sports governance in the country, recent developments related to sports governance, including court judgments & international best practices and make recommendations onbringing out a comprehensive National Sports Development Code across sports disciplines.”

-PTI

