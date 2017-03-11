Acharya Urges Centre to Identity of Each and Every Tribe of Nagaland

In a bid to promote ritual-traditional practices, Nagaland Governor, PB Acharya, has urged the Centre to safeguard identity, culture and tradition of each and every tribe of the state. In this regard, Acharya has recently met Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and Union Minister of State for Culture, Dr Mahesh Sharma in New Delhi. According to PRO Raj Bhavan, Nagaland Governor met Naqvi.

During the interaction, Acharya also emphasized on preservation of communities, which were on the verge of extinction.

Governor also separately met Mahesh Sharma and discussed promotion of indigenous culture of Nagaland. He proposed for construction of multipurpose community hall for promotion and propagation of cultural activities in the state.

On which Sharma assured to look into the issue positively.

In both the meetings, the governor was accompanied by a delegation of Japfuphiki Pfutsana Keseko (Indigenous Society Organization), Nagaland led by Dr Lozhoho Khamyo.