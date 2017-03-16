Acharya Urges Social Leaders to Become Nodal Agents of Union Govt’s Schemes

Continuing his effort to reach out to various communities rendering their valuable services in the state, Arunachal Pradesh Governor P B Acharya met the representatives of diverse communities of the state. The diverse communities include Assamese, Bengali, Jain, Malayalee, Marwari and Punjabi.

During the interaction, Acharya urged the representatives to maintain their distinct identity, culture and traditions and also concomitantly intermingle with the local communities. He further urged the representatives to strengthen themselves so as to strengthen the society where the communities are rendering their service. “If we dream to make our country strong, we have to respect the people’s diversity as they are with equity. Share the challenges of the local communities.”

While advising the people coming from other states to learn few basic words of local dialects in order to attach themselves more closely to indigenous communities, Acharya felt that this would help in respecting their languages and traditions.

“Some benefit of enrichment should go back to the local communities under ‘Citizen Social Responsibilities’,” Acharya pointed, adding, “One needs to have the spirit to serve the Arunachali society and for this, any of the societies can adopt a government school, orphanage or a hospital and if possible sponsor few underprivileged people and facilitate the illiterate to avail benefits under various schemes of state and Central governments.”

He also requested the social leaders to be nodal agents of Union government’s programmes and schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana so that the benefits reach out to every needy person. Besides, to work towards ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ and against drug addiction.

Sharing the ‘New India’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Acharya asserted appealed the organizations to join in pledging for ‘New India’ and express their commitment to take India to new heights of equality, development and prosperity by 2022, the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.