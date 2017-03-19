Adityanath Mockery of Modi’s ‘Inclusive Growth’ Call: CPI-M

Yogi Adityanath becoming the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is a mockery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for inclusive growth, the CPI-M said on Sunday.

“This choice by the RSS, executed by its political arm the BJP, is a deliberate move which bodes ill for the state,” the Communist Party of India-Marxist said in a statement.

“The selection of Adityanath has once again exposed the oft-repeated claim of Modi that development will be its main agenda. It makes a mockery of his own slogan ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’,” the CPI-M said.

“Adityanath is a known Hindutva fanatic who has a record of inciting communal violence, having a number of criminal cases pending against him. He also espouses extremely casteist views.”

The CPI-M called on all democratic and secular forces in the state to unitedly work to safeguard communal amity.

-IANS