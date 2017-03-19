Sun, 19 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Adityanath Mockery of Modi’s ‘Inclusive Growth’ Call: CPI-M

Adityanath Mockery of Modi’s ‘Inclusive Growth’ Call: CPI-M
March 19
17:28 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Yogi Adityanath becoming the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is a mockery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for inclusive growth, the CPI-M said on Sunday.

“This choice by the RSS, executed by its political arm the BJP, is a deliberate move which bodes ill for the state,” the Communist Party of India-Marxist said in a statement.

“The selection of Adityanath has once again exposed the oft-repeated claim of Modi that development will be its main agenda. It makes a mockery of his own slogan ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’,” the CPI-M said.

“Adityanath is a known Hindutva fanatic who has a record of inciting communal violence, having a number of criminal cases pending against him. He also espouses extremely casteist views.”

The CPI-M called on all democratic and secular forces in the state to unitedly work to safeguard communal amity.

-IANS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.