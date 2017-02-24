Ahead of Modi’s Visit, Manipur Police Recovers Hand Grenade

Just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to poll bound state Manipur, police on Friday recovered a hand grenade and a bomb Imphal west district.

The recovery comes even as an apex body of six rebel groups in Manipur has given a call for a complete shutdown in the state on Saturday to protest against Modi’s visit, saying it was aimed at hoodwinking the people of Manipur.

A Chinese-made hand grenade was found near the gate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Soibam Subhachandra’s residence at Ningombam Leikai, 9 km from the Achouba ground, while another bomb was found in front of another BJP worker O. Sunil’s residence in Thoubal district, 40 km from the rally venue.

The shutdown called by the Coordination Committee (Corcom) will begin at 6am and continue till the Prime Minister leaves the state, “Narendra Modi’s visit to Imphal on 25 February is another trip aimed at hoodwinking the people of Manipur.”

Meanwhile, Manipur police commandos have carried out search operations and house-to-house verification at Taobungkhok Awang Leikai. Polling for the 60-seat Manipur assembly will take place in two phases on 4 and 8 March.