AIFF Appoints Luis Norton de Matos as India U-17 Coach

March 01
17:16 2017
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday appointed Luis Norton de Matos as the head coach of the Indian squad for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Matos, who met the AIFF advisory committee including representatives from Sports Authority of India (SAI), flew to Mumbai on Tuesday to meet AIFF President Praful Patel. “It’s nice to have Mr. Matos on board. His experience of handling youth Teams will come in handy for the U-17 boys as we wish to leave no stone unturned to field a competitive team in the U-17 World Cup,” AIFF President Patel said in a statement.

“I expect him to guide our boys to put up a strong performance in the World Cup.” De Matos has worked as a manager with several clubs in his native Portugal and was also the head coach of the Guinea-Bissau national team from 2010 to 2012.

“My role will be to orchestrate everything wherein the players will be playing their part. I admire the AIFF’s vision and the U-17 World Cup will act as a base for development of Football in India. The players need to believe in themselves to do something special for the country,” the 63-year old said.

“I do have an Indian connection as my great grandfather was born in Goa. I will retain the positives of the last two years as we move forward.”

-IANS

