AIFF President Appointed Member of FIFA’s Finance Committee

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel was on Thursday appointed member of FIFA’s all-important finance committee for a four-year term.

Patel was appointed senior vice-president of Asian Football Confederations (AFC) in December last year. Under Patel’s tutelage, India won the rights to host its first FIFA World Cup, the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 and had hosted the AFC U-16 Championship last September.

AIFF had also won the Recognition Award for grassroots football in 2014 and the AFC Member Association (Developing) Award for 2016.

The FIFA finance committee monitors the financial management and advises the FIFA executive committee on financial matters and asset management. It also analyses the FIFA budgets and the financial statements prepared by the FIFA general secretary and submits them to the FIFA executive committee for approval.

