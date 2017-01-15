Sun, 15 Jan 2017

AirAsia India Offers One Way Fares Starting at Rs 99

AirAsia India Offers One Way Fares Starting at Rs 99
January 15
13:32 2017
Budget carrier AirAsia India on Saturday announced special low fares one way to select destinations across its network in the country.

“Starting at Rs 99 one-way, the special fares can be booked between January 16 and January 22 for travelling from May 1 to February 6, 2018,” said the airline in a statement.

The airline operates services to 11 destinations — Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Kochi, New Delhi, Pune and Vizag, with Bengaluru and New Delhi as its hubs. It has a fleet of eight Airbus A320 aircraft.

The carrier’s parent company AirAsia is also offering promotional fares to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Bangkok in Thailand from India on its Southeast Asia network, with one-way tickets priced at Rs 999. “The travel period for overseas destinations is from January 16 to July 31, and tickets can be booked between January 16 and January 22,” said the statement.

The three-year-old low-cost airline is a joint venture between Tata Sons Ltd and AirAsia Berhad, with each holding 49 per cent equity stake, while its Chairman S. Ramadorai and Director R. Venkataraman hold 0.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent shareholding respectively.

-IANS

