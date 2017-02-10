Aizawl Beat Churchill 3-1 to Jump to Second Spot in I-League

Aizawl FC registered a 3-1 come-from-behind victory against Churchill Brothers to move to the second position in the I-League football competition in Aizawl on Friday.

Aizawl are now on 16 points — same as third-placed Mohun Bagan — after eight matches. Churchill remain rooted to eighth after mustering just five points from eight matches. Both teams started the match on a good note, but in the 8th minute, Kromah and Anthony Wolfe combined well to weave past the home defence. However, they failed to put the finishing touches to it.

Jayesh Rane continued his good form in midfield for the Highlanders, dictating play. In the 22nd minute, the former Mumbai FC man had a chance inside the box but he shot wide. Aizawl looked the more adventurous of the two teams creating more opportunities.

But against the run of play, the visitors took the lead when Zohmingliana Ralte fouled Wolfe inside the box handing the rivals a penalty. Striker Ansumana Kromah converted from the spot in the 33rd minute. In the second half, midfield mainstay Mahmoud Amnah was brought in to change the fate of the game by Jamil.

Amnah’s influence seemed to work as Aizawl won a penalty after hour mark when Asutosh Mehta was found guilty inside the box. Lalramchullova made no mistake from the penalty spot and scored in the 62nd minute. The tables completely turned in favour of the hosts when Kamo found the top corner wih aplomb from a Rane pass, beating Meldon D’Silva with his touch. There was more embarrassment in store for Churchill as keeper Naveen Kumar’s gaffe cost them an own goal which was given to Nongkhlaw.

-IANS