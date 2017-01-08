Ajmal and Sons Eyes Indian Market for Perfume Brands

Perfume maker Ajmal and Sons is now focussing on establishing its prime brand ‘perfumes’ in the Indian market after carving a niche in several Middle-East countries.

“We are now focusing on India and we are happy that the first major store is being finally opened in our home state Assam”, Ajmal Group of Companies Managing Director Sirajuddin Ajmal told reporters on Friday during the launch of its first perfume store in Guwahati.

Ajmal, who is the AIUDF Lok Sabha member from Barpeta in western Assam, pointed out that the Indian market had remained stable during the global recession.

“The recession will continue in the global market for another year and things are expected to look up in 2018 but the Indian market has remained unaffected and buying power of the people has increased.” The group is therefore now focussing more on India and is planning business strategies with long-term goals.

The group is continuously engaged in introducing a wide range of perfumes ranging from Oriental/Exotic concentrates, Oriental sprays, French sprays along with cosmetic products like talcum powder, lotions, hair oil, fairness creams and essential oils.

The group plans to have more than 150 exclusive outlets in India by 2020.

-PTI