All Efforts to Fulfil Cultural Aspirations of Tamil Nadu: Modi

January 21
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, a day after the Centre cleared the Jallikattu ordinance, said all possible efforts are being made currently to reinstate the sport and fulfil the cultural desire of Tamil Nadu.

“We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people,” Modi tweeted.

The PM explained that the central government is entirely supportive towards the prosperity of Tamil Nadu and will always ensure the state’s welfare and progress.

Modi’s statement comes after an ordinance for revoking the Jallikattu ban was approved by the Centre, which came after four days of unrelentless protests (still continuing) across Tamil Nadu and other parts of India.

The Union ministries of Home, Law and Environment cleared the ordinance last night. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Paneerselvam had met the Prime Minister day before yesterday to seek ordinance.

TNN

