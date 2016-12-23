All Squarez Attached

November Edition, Music, NET Bureau

Is the Northeast about Rock-n-Roll, Hip-Hop and the related genres of Soul and Blues? Simply speaking, the answer is no. Talented musicians and bands from the region are making a making a mark on the music scene of the country and even outside. Not confined within the false perception of heavy metal and rock n roll, bands are coming up with mainstream music. Original composition is taking over, albeit slowly and the results can be seen inside cafes, pubs, jam rooms and festivals across the region.

Northeast Today speaks to Squarez Attached, a Delhi based band comprising six individuals from different parts of the Northeast. Hugely popular in the college and festival circuit, Squarez Attached has headlined the Delhi Bikers Fest, 2015 and is the first band to be featured at India Post live. Believing in composing original music and bringing about a change in the society, Squarez Attached’s latest single “Jeene Do”, celebrating the ethos of the Indian women is garnering many eyeballs.

NET: What is Squarez Attached? Tell us about your journey.

SA: Squarez Attached is an expression of ‘Unity’. The journey of Squarez Attached as a band began in the early days of August 2012. We are a Delhi based band comprising of six individuals from diverse cultures of the Northeast and Eastern states of India.

NET: Why Squarez Attached?

SA: Squarez Attached must be an unusual name. We believe in equality, integrity and unity, and the name Squarez Attached is just an expression of what we believe in.

NET: Who are the band members? How did you guys meet up to form the band?

SA: Band Members includes Neel Bhuyan on Vocals, Priyanka Nongkhlaw on Vocals, Gaurav Bhuyan on Guitars, Joydeep Singh on Guitars, Nawin Rai on Drums, Aazaak Yanger Longjaa on Bass Guitar. It was Gaurav’s idea to start working as a band. He brought Joy, Priyanka and Neel together and the band was complete with Yanger and Nawin joining in later. We realised we got along well which led to the composition of original material, that’s when it started to get more real… and the rest is history and still in the making.

NET: Take us through your music. What are your influences and inspirations?

SA: We are a Rock band and our style of music can be considered a mixture of Indie, Alternative and Hard Rock with elements of 70’s and 80’s rock music. The band believes in originality and recreating with the sound of the 70’s and the 80’s era and modern rock. About our influences, we are inspired by lot of bands and artists. Some of our favourites are Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, Def Leppard, Paramore, Queen, Bryan Adams, Tina Turner, KK, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, AR Rahman etc.

NET: Your single “Jeene Do” is doing quite well in Youtube. Do let our readers know what the song is all about.

SA: Neel wrote the song “Jeene Do”. The song is written to encourage people to honour, acknowledge and respect girls and women in India. It is mainly about making people aware of the issues that hold them from living to their fullest potential. The motive of “Jeene Do” is to celebrate Indian women and their existence and to inspire the audience to be the agents of change.

NET: As a band very popular in college and festival circuits, what next for Squarez Attached?

SA: We are working on our debut album. Production work of the album has already started and is in an advanced stage at the moment.

NET: Taking up music professionally, what challenges are there for someone from the Northeast? Is it even viable to make a career out it?

SA: Music has always been portrayed as the alternate option or extra-curricular activity in schools and colleges all across the world and not as an encouraged main subject which have influenced lot of people in such a way that they think that it is not a viable career option. Until and unless you are from a very royal or music vicinity, this kind of thinking comes from our ancestors and is actually hampering lot of youths to take music as a career option. This is the major challenge that musicians are facing till date. All that is needed is a bit of support and encouragement.