All Stakeholders will be Consulted Before Final Naga Accord: Rijiju

Ahead of elections in Manipur, the Centre on Thursday said all stakeholders will be consulted before finalising the Naga accord and the deal signed with NSCN-IM in 2015 does not compromise states territorial integrity.

“Without the consultations of all the stakeholders, final decision on Naga issue will not be taken,” Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju told reporters. The Ministers statement bears significance as assembly polls in Manipur will be held on March 4 and 8. People in Manipur are very sensitive on the Naga issue and opposed to the NSCN-IMs demand for integration of Naga inhabited areas in Manipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to campaign for the BJP in Manipur this weekend. Echoing Rijiju, Centres Interlocutor for Naga peace talks R N Ravi said no solution will be reached at without taking the wishes of the people of Manipur including those who live in Imphal valley, who are important stakeholders.

Referring to the Framework Agreement signed with the NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015, Ravi said “This doesnt compromise Manipurs territorial integrity at all”. “This is just a broad document under which we will work out details. It is not final agreement,” he said. Ravi also said violence can never bring a solution and all stakeholders have to be taken into confidence before finalising any final peace accord with the Nagas.

The Framework Agreement was signed by NSCN-IM general secretary T Muivah and Ravi, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The pact set the political parameters of the final solution.

The signing of the agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations that spanned 18 years with the first breakthrough in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed. Ravi continues to hold parleys with the leadership of the NSCN-IM for the final settlement.

