All the Best if SC Feels BCCI Could do Better Under Retired Judges: Anurag Thakur

After Supreme Court removed Anurag Thakur as president of the BCCI with a showcause notice issued in regards to charges of perjury and contempt of court, Thakur has issued a statement with a snide remark in response to the judgement stating if the Apex Court feels the board could do better under retired judges, he wishes them all the best.

In an one-minute long video, Thakur goes on to say that while he respects the SC judgement like any citizen should, for him it was not a personal battle but for the autonomy of the sports body.

Thakur adds that over the years Indian cricket saw its very best in cricket administration and the development of the game. Calling BCCI the best managed sports organisation Thakur said India has the best cricket infrastructure build and maintained by the state associations with the help of the cricket board.

He signed off saying that he is sure that Indian cricket will do well under their (SC appointed judges) guidance and his commitment to the best of Indian cricket and autonomy of sports will remain.

Earlier on Monday, the SC removed Thakur as president and Ajay Shirke as the secretary of BCCI. The apex court gave Thakur a deadline of January 19 to reply to its perjury charges.

The Justice RM Lodha Committee’s recommendations for a revamp of the BCCI were also taken into serious consideration, with the SC disqualifying all the board and its state association office bearers who have failed to meet the new norms set by the panel.

The SC will replace the top brass of the BCCI with a new panel of administrators, also to be decided on January 19.

TNN