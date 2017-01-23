Mon, 23 Jan 2017

Amazon Bids to Encourage Women Entrepreneur in Nagaland

Amazon Bids to Encourage Women Entrepreneur in Nagaland
January 23
2017
In order to drive digital literacy among women entrepreneurs in Nagaland, Amazon India on Monday partnered with the state government and the National Skill Development Corp (NSDC) to provide them a global platform to sell their products at zero initial cost.

Amazon India will conduct training and skill development workshops to help the women entrepreneurs in Nagaland understand nuances related to online selling and develop skills necessary to successful online enterprises.

“We hope to drive this transformation in Nagaland by helping our women become to e-entrepreneurs on Amazon. We look forward to extending all possible support to Amazon India in helping women artisans and entrepreneurs to participate in India’s vibrant digital economy,” said Temjin Toy, the Principal Secretary to Nagaland Chief Minister.

The programme also aims to encourage cottage industries in Nagaland by helping them grow through online commerce. The first two-day workshop kicked off in Kohima on Monday where the participants at a workshop will be endowed with essential skills required to help them start an online business.

“With specialised training, skill development workshops, technology support and market access at zero initial cost, the initiative will not only boost the cottage industry run by women in Nagaland but also lead to the overall advancement of women e-entrepreneurs from the state,” said Gopal Pillai, Director and General Manager, Amazon India.

The company’s “Global Selling Programme was launched in India in May 2016 and has garnered over 18,000 sellers selling ‘Make in India’ products on Amazon’s nine global marketplaces.

