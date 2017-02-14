Amid Chaos, NBSE Exam Begins in Nagaland

Considering the appeal from various civil society organization, Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC), Kohima and the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) has declared that students appearing in the Class X, XI and XII examinations conducted by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) should be exempted from the purview of their bandh.

Nagaland School Education Minister, Yitachu had appealed to agitators to allow peaceful conduct of Class XI and XII examination. “Examination will go ahead as scheduled as postponement of examinations will hamper the career of students,” said Yitachu. He further appealed the agitators to allow for peaceful conduct of the examination.

Asked whether any special arrangements will be made for transportation of students to the examination centres, the minister added the responsibility should be shared by all stakeholders, including the parents and public so that the students can appear in the examinations in a peaceful atmosphere.

Notably, approximate 17, 272 students will appear in the class XI examination and 15,472 in the XII examination conducted by the NBSE.