Ampati Gets New District and Session Court

Net Bureau

Saidul Khan

The process to separate judiciary from executive was held at Ampati in South West Garo Hills of Meghalaya.

The new temporary district and court at the premises of deputy commissioners’ office and foundation for the new court complex was laid jointly by Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma and chief justice of Meghalaya High Court Dinesh Maheswari in presence of law minister Roshan Warjri, justice S. R Sen and Ved Prakash Vaish.

“Separation of judiciary from executive, which is essential for public good will give the executive officers more time to engage in administrative works”, said Maheswari, while speaking at the inaugural programme.

Maheswari felt that the separation would provide room for all programs related to delivery of justice and legal aid being carried out in an effective manner in South West Garo Hills.

Making a comment on fear and challenges raised by the Tura Bar Association in enforcing different sections of law in a sixth schedule area, Maheswari stated, “If there are any rules which need to be overhauled, the views and suggestion of learned members of the bar would be considered to arrive at vibrant solutions”.

Speaking on the same line, CM Mukul Sangma mentioned, “There are relevant ambiguity and grey area while implementing various section of law in a sixth schedule area. However, the government is moving ahead to address the issue so that there is a complete clarity and no conflict of interpretation of law”.

He added that when the executive officers had the responsibility of the judiciary their hands were full and they had difficulty at times while delivering their administrative duties.

Mukul also urged the youth to take the space of judiciary as an opportunity to serve the people of the state.

Of the eleven districts in Meghalaya, six districts have so far been separated from executive. “A state where there is a perceived lawlessness is considered to be defective. It is important that all agencies of the government work hand in hand in delivery of justice for the people.”

Mukul further announced that state civil service examination would be held every year. “We will recruit officers for the Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS) cadre ever year, so that our youth are prepared to appear in Indian Civil Service (IAS) and other examinations.”