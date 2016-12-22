Another Rhino Killed in Kaziranga

Poachers killed a male one-horned rhino in Assam’s highly secured Kaziranga National Park on Thursday and managed to decamp with its horn, officials said. This was the 18th rhino killed by poachers inside the park this year.

Park officials said the rhino was killed near Amkathoni anti-poaching camp under Bagori range of the park. “Gun shots were heard from Bagori range of the park around 6.40 a.m.. We launched an operation immediately and recovered the carcass of the rhino. The poachers have taken away the horn,” said a senior park official.

Park officials said that the poachers might have entered the park from northern side and managed to kill the animal in the morning. “We are working on to nab the poachers and recover the horn,” the official said.

After a rhino was killed on December 15, Forest Minister Pramila Rani Brahma had reviewed the anti-poaching strategies of the park and effected some change of guards for better anti-poaching mechanism.

-IANS