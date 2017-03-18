Sun, 19 Mar 2017

Another Rhino Killed in Orang National Park
March 18
20:23 2017
Poachers have killed yet another one-horned rhino in Orang National Park in Assam, officials said on Saturday.

Authorities said that they recovered a carcass of a male rhino near Pichola anti-poaching camp in the park on Friday. The horn of the rhino was missing, indicating it to be a case of poaching.

“It was a full grown male rhino and there were bullet injury marks,” the park officials said. The poaching took place days after police in Assam’s Baihata Chariali recovered a blood stained rhino horn from three victims of a fatal road accident on Tuesday.

Assam’s forest minister Pramila Rani Brahma said that the three victims killed the rhino somewhere near Kaziranga national park and were trying to decamp while the accident took place.

-IANS

