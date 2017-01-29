APO Slams U-turn by Nagaland CM and NPF President

Angami Public Organization (APO) has asked Nagaland chief minister T.R. Zeliang and NPF president Dr. Shürhozelie Liezietsu to realize that what they supported earlier in 2012 (against 33% women reservation) and what they now favour (33% women reservation) raised questions about the integrity of their leadership.

APO president Dr. Vilhousa Seleyi said this while interacting with media in his office Saturday. He said the contradictory stand of the government (2012 and 2016) showed it cannot keep its decision and cautioned that if this continued more problems and confusions would result.

Dr. Seleyi said the January 27 cabinet decision ignored people’s feeling but was not a surprise. He said the present ministry in Nagaland has become so comfortable with being “opposition-less, party-less, color-less, smell-less, tasteless, five minute-less” government. When a person became “over comfortable and over confident” then it was natural that a de-generation process would begin, he said.

On the JACWR assurance to withdraw SLP with a rider, the APO president wondered whether it was in the interest of the Nagas adding it was not a compromise. Dr Seleyi recalled that the government at the November consultative meeting last year did not give the tribal hoho representatives to express their views and opinions on the issue.

When the government was asked about the status of the 2012 assembly resolution, he said it replied that the matter would be

reviewed by the NLA. However, he said the reasons behind the revocation was not explained to the house. He also said that the 2012 resolution was revoked six days after meeting with tribal hohos and spearheaded by the same people who had passed the resolution in 2012. This act had provoked and surprised the Naga leaders especially when the government ignored the ultimatum served by the Naga Hoho and ENPO.

The APO president also narrated the sequence of events when the tribal hohos met with the chief minister and the cabinet on December 5,2016 for giving them six months to resolve the issue with the women leaders. Accordingly, the tribal Hohos held consultation with the women leaders on December 19,2016, when 11 tribes requested the women leaders to reconsider their stand and some even suggesting 40 to 50% nomination with voting rights if they withdrew the case from the Supreme Court. However he said the women leaders declined.

On some tribe agreeing to hold elections , he said the integrity of such leaders will speak whether election will be held. On Noklak town polls, Dr Seleyie said a minister’s village was closest to the town but instead of addressing the boundary issue which would divide the village under to nations, it appeared that civic polls was more important.

-Nagaland Post