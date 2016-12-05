APSC Scam: Police Raids Actor’s Residence

Police on Sunday raided the residence of model- actress Nibir Swapnam in connection with the cash-for-job scam in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

“Investigation into the call records of arrested APSC member Samedur Rahman and his PSO Mamud Ali Choudhury, who has also been arrested, have found that both of them were in touch with the actor,” stated police.

During the over two-hour-long raid, police scanned call records of her mobile phones and other documents. The actor was unavailable for comments.

On Saturday evening, police raided the residence of arrested APSC member Basanta Doley and seized 20 admit cards of candidates. Many top officials of APSC, including chairman Rakesh Paul, are accused of taking money for selecting candidates for government jobs.

Director General of Assam Police Mukesh Sahay confirmed that Nibir’s statement has been recorded in regard to her alleged involvement in the case in the interest of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile Nibir Swapnam has denied any involvement in the scam before the media.