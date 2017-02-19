Armstrong Pame: The Activist Bureaucrat

January Edition, Making a Difference, NET Bureau

Know as a Miracle Man in the Northeast, Pame is the first Indian Administrative Officer from the Zeme Naga tribe and hails from the hilly Tamenglong area of Manipur. He is acclaimed for building a 100 km road famously known as the “Peoples’ Road” connecting Manipur to Nagaland and Assam, the funding for which was collected via the use of social media.

Armstrong Pame is a man with a mission. Currently he is involved with various NGOs and in the running of schools and orphanages at his place of posting. A youth icon and inspiration, Northeast Today talks to Pame about his work, aspirations and more. Excerpts.

NET: Tell us about yourself?

AP: I still call myself a village boy whose dreams and aspiration started from a small village called Impa at Tousem sub division, Tamenglong district. This was the place that gave me wings to fly and reason to dream. I am happy to be serving the society in whatever capacity I am blessed today as an officer in the Indian Administrative Service. It makes me realize that irrespective of your background, one needs to have the burning desire to give nothing less than the best to be where we want to be.

NET: What was the “People’s Road”project?

AP: This was a project started way back in 2012 and completed in February 2013. The aim was to connect the Tousem sub divisional headquarters where I was posted as SDO from the district headquarters (about 60 kms where major repairing work was needed as it was not motorable for many years). The next part was to connect to the nearest highway running between Nagaland and Assam and then to a railway station at Mohur (Assam). It involved cutting across hilly terrain to make the road. Day after day villagers in their hundreds gave everything to make this happen.

NET: Any work/project that you have taken up at present?

AP: There are lots of things happening every now and then. One project which is of highest priority now is to stablilise the funding and functioning of one Suiyi hostel where we take care of over 56 children who are less fortunate than others (having either lost their parents, of left alone). We provide them almost everything from schooling to fooding and lodging. I along with my friend Gaikhonlung, an IRS officer and Arvind Shah from Mumbai along with few others have been taking care of this arrangement for the last three years now. Further, my priority is to generate self employment opportunities here in the villages itself without having to travel out of home. I am working on tying up with both NGOs and government establishment to make this happen in a big scale.

NET: As an inspiration to thousands across the region, what would you say to the youth of Northeast? What are your inspirations and motivation to carry on the work you are doing?

AP: Today I am glad that I am given an opportunity to speak about my life and my work to the youth and it is well received as an inspiration to many. I would like to pass on this message that we from the northeast might be different from others, be it in appearance, food habits etc, but all these should not deter us from competing at the highest level. Make best use of the differences you possess and turn it to your advantages. Many of us lacks patience and perseverance to carry forth till the end. I remember my days of struggle where as an 11 years old boy, I had to wake up almost every morning be it in winter or summer to go carry firewood with my parents, then come back and study and prepare for school. It was surely not the best place to stay on the fifth floor of Nehru Vihar in Delhi and sit on the iron chair sweating it out and studying over 10 hours to make it to the IAS. We are blessed with potential and creativity but we lack the passion to carry it forth till the end. All we need is little more of struggle and perseverance to let our talent and potential shine forth to be able to influence people around us.

NET: How difficult or easy has it been to bring about some change in the society? As an officer of the Indian Administrative Service, has it been helpful?

AP: There are certain limitations being in service. We have to abide by service rules and regulations. The sense of accomplishment you get when you see a smile in the eyes of a child who had been given an opportunity to go to school where everything is provided, when you see a widow who just had been issued a ration card, when you see an old aged person issued an old age pension card, there is no substitute for this joy. There are resistances and obstacles to change because changing the system requires time, to convince both those in the system and the public. However, when you make things clear to the people and those in the system that it is for betterment and to improve upon and then no string attached or hidden agendas, it slowly gets accepted.

NET: There are very few IAS, IPS or other such officers from the Northeast. Do you think that has resulted in selection of some wrong policies in governing the region?

AP: There are many officers working in the most rural parts of the region, working tirelessly yet silently, making tremendous impact in the lives of thousands of people. I agree that there are times when decision are taken in a very different environment from reality, the system of uniform law and policies for the country cannot apply in many parts of our Northeast. Policies have to give enough space and certain amount of freedom to be tuned to the local environment. I would say that irrespective of what we do, we all have an opportunity to contribute towards a better society. The void created by you not being able to carry out the assigned duties will be huge and irreplaceable. So take up the role you are assigned to and make an impact in that particular field.