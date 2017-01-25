Wed, 25 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Army Chief Reviews Security Situation in Manipur

Army Chief Reviews Security Situation in Manipur
January 25
22:23 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chief of Army Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Wednesday reviewed the security situation in Manipur during a visit in Imphal.

Rawat was “briefed on the prevailing security situation in the state by local commanders”, a release by Assam Rifles said. The Army Chief also reviewed operational preparedness of the formations during his visit to the state and appreciated the endeavours of security forces, it said.

Lauding efforts of soldiers for ensuring peace and tranquility in the state, he appreciated the close coordination between the state government and the security forces, the release said. The General also called on Governor Dr Najma Heptulla and discussed the situation in the state.

He was accompanied by GOC-in-C Eastern Command Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi, and GOC-in-C 3 Corps Lt Gen Anil Chauhan. The state had witnessed unrest due to protests and economic blockade by United Naga Council (UNC) since November 1.

-PTI

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.