Army Chief Reviews Security Situation in Manipur

Chief of Army Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Wednesday reviewed the security situation in Manipur during a visit in Imphal.

Rawat was “briefed on the prevailing security situation in the state by local commanders”, a release by Assam Rifles said. The Army Chief also reviewed operational preparedness of the formations during his visit to the state and appreciated the endeavours of security forces, it said.

Lauding efforts of soldiers for ensuring peace and tranquility in the state, he appreciated the close coordination between the state government and the security forces, the release said. The General also called on Governor Dr Najma Heptulla and discussed the situation in the state.

He was accompanied by GOC-in-C Eastern Command Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi, and GOC-in-C 3 Corps Lt Gen Anil Chauhan. The state had witnessed unrest due to protests and economic blockade by United Naga Council (UNC) since November 1.

