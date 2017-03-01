Army Conducts Operation to Flush out Militants in Assam

The Army conducted operations in East Karbi Anglong District of Assam to flush out militants based on intelligence inputs, a Defence spokesman said on Wednesday.

Red Horns Division of Gajraj Corps carried out large scale search operations in the area following nefarious activities of the militant outfit, Kuki Liberation Front (KLF) causing harassment for the locals and the administration, the Spokesman said.

The operations were planned to flush out anti-nationals who were also engaged in large scale extortion from their hideouts in the jungles of EKA District, he said. The operation has been a huge success as flushing out of militants from the area has brought much needed relief and succour to the local population of the strife-torn area, the spokesman claimed.

The Army is also keeping a strict vigil and maintaining a robust area domination and counter terrorism posture in the disturbed areas of Upper Assam and East Arunachal Pradesh amidst regular inputs of militant groups trying to make their presence felt in the area and also seeking opportunities to cause attrition to the security forces, he added.

