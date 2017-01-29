Army Recruitment Rally in Nagaland from 5th to 7th March

Army Recruitment Rally would be held at Bhagat Stadium, Rangapahar (Dimapur) from 05 Mar 17 to 07 Mar 17 to enroll of male candidates for Soldier General Duty of NAGA/KUKI, HILL TRIBES and INDIAN GORKHA only into the Indian Army. it is primarily for the youth of Nagaland and Manipur only. No candidate will be allowed except NAGA/KUKI, HILL TRIBES and Indian Gorkha during the Army Recruitment Rally at Dimapur.

For candidates from Nagaland and Manipur, vacancies are available only for Naga/Kuki, Hill Tribes and Indian Gorkha for Soldier General Duty category.

The screening of the candidates will be done as per admit card date depending on the total number of on line application. Effort will be made to club state wise on the basis of production of Admit Card generated after applying online at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The candidates are advised to report at rally site at 0400 A.M. strictly as per the dates given on admit card for the recruitment rally. It is clarified that a candidate can register and apply only once during the rally and if an individual is found to have applied twice, one of his application will be cancelled. Candidates who have registered in the previous rally can login directly and check eligibility and apply fresh. The online application is open from 25 Jan 2017 to 24 Feb 2017. Candidates will get their admit card on their e-mail ID/joinindianarmy.nic.in on 25 Feb 2017. No candidate will be permitted to attend the rally without admit card.

For the tests on 05 Mar 2017 mostly all male candidates from Manipur will get their Admit Card. For 06 Mar 2017 candidates from Nagaland will get their Admit Card.

Written exam for all categories will be conducted at APS Shillong on 30 Apr 2017. Candidates are advised to check the rally poster for age categories, certificates required and other details displayed at each DC Offices, notice board of PRO etc. Help of Assam Rifle units can also be taken to ascertain the details.